Re: "Disappointed by plans for Mount Vernon's gateway" (Letters, Nov. 27).
I must respond to Sheila Klein’s letter. She was disappointed that a convenience store was planned as part of the development on Kincaid Street and I-5.
It was a very short time ago that many were anxiously planning the Skagit County Corrections Center (aka jail) for that very property. The choice was this site or the old Truck City site south of town. Mayor Jill Boudreau and the council wisely recommended the site to the south.
The former Alf Christianson Seed property has been an eyesore for many years. Our mayor and staff have been working hard to finally get this deserted property developed. A project such as this is by no means easy. Countless hours and research have gone into this. It is easy for us to sit back and criticize the plans. No matter what is done with this property, there will always be some who feel something else would have been better.
I commend Mayor Boudreau and our city staff for getting this project off the ground. It may turn out better than we all envision. It is most certainly a step up from a concrete jail welcoming visitors.
Lawrence Pirkle
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.