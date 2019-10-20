Re: "Put out the fire" (Letters, Oct. 9).
I can only say that, as usual, climate change deniers reference non-scientific foundations and reports. If the writer had dug deeper into the background of the Climate Intelligence Foundation, he would have discovered it was set-up in April of this year by Nick Sandmann, a real estate developer, and Guus Berkhout, an engineering professor who started his career with Shell and then in the 1980s founded the Delphi Consortium to develop new exploration methods for the fossil fuel industry. The Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change report is from S. Fred Singer’s Science and Environmental Policy Project, an advocacy organization set up to deny climate change. The NIPCC report is supported by the Heartland Institute, a libertarian/conservative think tank.
In contrast, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is authored and peer reviewed by scientists from over 100 participating nations. Unlike the NIPCC report which pays its authors, the IPCC report authors are unpaid. The science just doesn’t support the fantasy world that climate change isn’t real.
I would suggest reading the verifiable science studies which show the following: Increase in global CO2 greenhouse gases, increase in global droughts, increase in sea surface temperatures, increase in overall global temperature (records starting about 1880 to present), increase in global Mean Sea Level and decrease in Arctic Sea ice extent.
Informed heads are needed; but informed with science and not wishful thinking.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
