On Sept. 12, a reader asked, “What if climate change is not changeable?” The reader then proceeded to talk of the cost, in trillions of dollars, and the changes humans would have to make in their style of living.
My question is, “What if climate change is changeable, but we do nothing?”
Basically, aren’t we insuring the end of the human race, along with thousands of other plant and animal species? And what will our style of living look like when we are all slowly dying?
One thing is certain, our current president and his administration are doing everything within their power to undo the progress achieved under President Obama. Our air and water, both of which President Trump promised would be the cleanest in the world, have become more polluted under his leadership.
He favors more energy from coal, the dirtiest and least efficient way to get our energy, which increases greenhouse gases. He mocks energy from wind power. Tariffs have been placed on solar products coming into the U.S. He favors decreasing fuel efficiency standards.
In short, his lack of knowledge in the area of science and his outright lie that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese has only hurt our chances of adapting to the changes happening.
I refuse to believe that Americans are so selfish in maintaining their lifestyles that they would jeopardize the future world for their children and grandchildren.
The time to act is now. The cost not to will be far worse than our value of money.
Barabara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
