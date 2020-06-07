Re: "Stop spreading fear" (Letters, June 3).
Stop spreading misinformation.
(1) 360,000 deaths out of a world population of 7.8 billion is .005%
(2) When showing comparison of deaths to a malady, you do not take the percent to entire population but rather percentage of deaths to number of total COVID-19 cases. Otherwise the low percentage you show would mean that social distancing actually works because of fewer cases.
(3) You have been living with retail outlets telling you since childhood, "No shoes, No shirt, No Service," but now they tell you no service unless you wear a mask and all of a sudden your rights are violated? That’s not communism, that’s common decency to your neighbors. Please think. It does not harm you to wear a mask, but it could harm others if you by chance were a carrier of the virus. Even if your percents were correct, which they are not, you sure as heck would not like someone infecting your family members when all the carrier had to do was wear a mask while in their presence. The CDC claims over 2% of those infected will die.
The coronavirus has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Afghanistan War and Iraq War combined. Do you not mourn those deaths, or is the percent so low as not to matter?
Jerry Chastain
Mount Vernon
