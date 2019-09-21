I would like to support the letter titled “Good move to ban single-use plastic bags” (Sept. 12). In addition, I would like to counter one argument against the ban. Namely, that single-use poop bags are necessary to reduce the dog poop hazard in the environment.
For small dogs (less than 25 pounds), I disagree. Dog poop can be safely picked up with a cheap paper towel. The paper towel is then wrapped into a package that can be easily transferred to a trash can. A simple twist tie attached to the dog leash can be used to prevent the package from unwrapping during the transfer. In rainy weather, a reusable plastic bag can be used to enclose the paper package(s) and keep it (them) dry during transfer. The plastic bag can be attached and removed from the leash again with a twist tie.
Quoting from the Skagit Plastic Reduction and Recycling Coalition, “It has been estimated that each year plastic waste is killing one million seabirds, 100,000 marine mammals, large numbers of sea turtles and sharks, and countless fish.”
“Eighty percent of plastic waste entering the ocean is from land-based sources.”
My dog poops about three times a day. In one week I was using 21 single-use poop bags. Now I dispose of one week’s worth of poop in one recycled plastic grocery bag. A 95% reduction in my plastic bag use. Be part of the solution, not the problem.
Jack Uren
Mount Vernon
