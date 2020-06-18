Re: “Better options than posting police in schools” (Letters, June 10).
Here are a few questions I have.
How does allowing uniformed police officers in schools relate in any way to “extrajudicial killings and no-knock warrants?” That’s quite a leap. I’d like to see the data to support this point.
Having police resource officers in schools is intended to promote safety and to show children, by example, that the police can and should be trusted. As you stated, “learning does not happen without first establishing safety.”
I would like to see the data that supports the contention that school resource officers profile, harass and assault kids.
“Bringing armed, uniformed officers into our schools is unnecessary and contributes to an atmosphere of racism, distrust and authoritarianism.“ Is that opinion, anecdotal, or based on facts?
How does eliminating school resource officers promote “a more just and equitable educational community”?
We also had three children in the Mount Vernon School system, long before school resource officers. Considering how our society has changed since then, as a parent and grandparent of children now attending, I welcome the presence of a trained officer on-site for the many emergencies that can occur during a school day.
That, of course, is my opinion. But, in case of a school shooting, God forbid, I want an officer onsite.
If we’re going to have a reasonable, meaningful and productive conversation about police, race relations, homelessness, etc., it’s very important that we keep emotions out of our decision-making and that we come to logical conclusions and not confuse opinions with facts.
Linda Eiford
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.