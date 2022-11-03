Inflation is at a 40-year high. Crime is up by double digits in some of our major cities. Gas prices were in the twos when Biden took office, and we were energy-independent. Interest rates are over 7% for the first time in 20 years. (Freddy Mac, Fox, ABC)
Millions of people have illegally crossed the border since Biden took office (Fox, NBC, Homeland Security), and the fentanyl coming across is killing too many of our young people. Instead of hiring IRS people, maybe we could spend that money on securing our border.
I guess I missed something. I didn't realize the Republicans were in charge of the White House, the Senate and the House, but they must be since they're responsible for all these problems. The Democratic ads are all about pro-choice now. After listening to several of the debates, some of these ads are total lies.
During the riots, our first responders put their lives on the line despite COVID. Afterward some lost their jobs for not getting a shot. It's been proven that the shot doesn't always keep you from getting COVID, but these people still haven't been rehired. What happened to pro-choice for these people?
It seems like pro-choice only applies to some, not all. The Republicans are not always right, but some people refuse to admit what the Democrats are responsible for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.