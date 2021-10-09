Re: “GOP proved itself unfit since Jan. 6,” Sept. 29.
I can't believe this letter writer is still bashing Republicans that haven't been in office for eight months. It seems to me the liberal, progressive and socialist Democrats are taking over their party.
What is missing is the current issues. We have an extreme border crisis. Just watch the news channels that show the pictures of what is happening. There were over 14,000 people living under a bridge in Texas in deplorable conditions. There were no COVID tests or vaccines required (per Jen Psaki), but we are forcing our U.S. citizens to get these or lose their jobs.
According to the head of Homeland Security, more than a million undocumented people have come across far, and pictures of more coming. Vice President Harris is supposed to be in charge, but when she was interviewed about not going to the border she replied "I haven't been to Europe either" and laughed. She then made a quick trip, but not to a hot spot.
The latest debacle was the withdrawal from Afghanistan. At the hearings, the top generals testified they told Biden we needed to leave at least 2,500 troops until everyone was out. Biden ignored this and said he didn't remember hearing it. Thirteen soldiers were killed and more Americans left behind. When bragging about punishing those responsible, our drone strike ended up killing innocent children by mistake.
You can blame Trump and spin this any way you want, but this was on Joe Biden. This all happened with the Democrats in office, so when do they get to take some blame? They are more concerned with the Jan. 6 riots than anything else. What about the other riots and looting that went on for months and destroyed so much. I guess they didn't matter.
