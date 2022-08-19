Don’t be quick to dismiss Hillsdale College
Re: Freedom for teachers isn’t what Coupland, Hillsdale seek (Letters, Aug. 11).
Re: Freedom for teachers isn’t what Coupland, Hillsdale seek (Letters, Aug. 11).
I could not let a recent letter about Hillsdale College go by without response. I am a very proud father of two daughters, both Hillsdale graduates, and both very successful women in their chosen fields.
Hillsdale has been officially nondenominational since its inception in 1844. It was the first American college to prohibit in its charter any discrimination based on race, religion, or sex, and became an early force for the abolition of slavery. It was also the second college in the nation to grant four-year liberal arts degrees to women.
A higher percentage of Hillsdale students enlisted during the Civil War than from any other Western college. Of the more than 400 who fought for the Union, four earned the Congressional Medal of Honor, three became generals, and many more served as regimental commanders. Sixty gave their lives.
The Hillsdale College motto, “virtus tentamine gaudet,” translates to “strength rejoices in the challenge.”
With a 9:1 student-to-faculty ratio, and average class sizes of 15, Hillsdale students benefit from the personal attention of their professors to help each student meet the challenges of their required academic undertakings from the study of the Federalist Papers to the teachings of the great minds of Socrates, Aristotle and many others.
Hillsdale accomplishes all its work while refusing to accept one penny of government funding — not even indirectly in the form of federal or state student loans and grants, in order to remain independent. This frees them from the burdensome and destructive federal regulations found in our public schools.
Hillsdale is on the front lines, advancing and protecting our experimentation of self-governance as laid out in the Constitution and its following amendments. Perhaps the letter writer dismissing Hillsdale College would be better served by taking time to get to know the facts about the school before deciding out of hand the nature and worth of Hillsdale.
Robbie Robertson
Mount Vernon
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.