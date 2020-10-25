Re: Ban Electoral College to make sure election “unrigged” (Letters, Oct. 17).
I just finished reading another letter bashing the Electoral College. This one took a different slant, actually suggesting that the Electoral College allows Trump to “rig the election.”
The election process seems to be misunderstood by most people. We do not have a national election for the president where the so-called popular vote matters.
We have a separate election in each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. We all agreed to hold all these separate elections on the same day. How the results of all of those separate elections are resolved with fairness to all participants is the job of the Electoral College. Each state gets one vote for each senator and representative. This mimics how the representation in both the House of Representatives and Senate exists for each state.
If you take the position that we abolish the Electoral College, you must also be intellectually honest enough to call our entire method of governing into question. If you replace one, you must replace them all as they are all inseparably linked.
The strength of our country is based on it being a representative democracy with checks and balances being imposed by each of the three branches of government. Simple-minded demands that the Electoral College be abolished, usually without a description of its replacement, are heard every time the more populous states lose the election to the more numerous but lesser populated states. That illustrates the unfortunate truth of today. We are no longer Americans. We are Democrats and Republicans, winners or losers because we seem to have lost our communal desire to better life for all.
While it’s a pity that the Electoral College isn’t perfect, it is brilliant in its imperfection, and I can live with that.
Scott Correa
Mount Vernon
