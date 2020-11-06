Re: “Limits aren’t enough to protect whales,” Letters, Oct. 28.
Jacques Moitoret is rightly concerned about the impact of shipborne underwater noise on whales (e.g. sonicsea.org), but his call for “conversion to merciful, quieter electric motors” does not reflect experts’ consensus on the solution.
According to a consortium of scientists (dosits.org), “propeller-induced cavitation (the formation and rapid collapse of bubbles) is the main source of underwater sound produced by ships.” Therefore, says the Washington State Academy of Sciences, “electrification would not eliminate the main source of vessel noise.”
Oceanographer Scott Veirs explains further: “Retrofitting the engine may reduce the low-frequency noise. Killer whales are high-frequency specialists, so reducing the low-frequency noise for them isn’t very important.”
In a 2018 paper, Veirs et al. made several recommendations for mitigating underwater noise pollution, including reducing vessel speed, scheduling convoys, and relocating shipping lanes (half of the unnatural sound energy in Haro Strait is emitted by a handful of large merchant ships).
The Port of Vancouver’s 2016 Vessel Quieting Report offers 32 recommendations for quieter ship design and operation, with a focus on propellers and hydrodynamics. The Southern Resident Orca Task Force released a report in 2018 that proposes 49 restorative interventions on land and sea.
To be fair, these reports mention electrification as a lower-ranked option — including diesel-electric propulsion, which isolates the engines. Battery-electric propulsion is not technologically viable for most boats today because the battery bank would outweigh the entire boat several times over. Bill Gates recently predicted that “electric vehicles will probably never be a practical solution for things like 18-wheelers, cargo ships and passenger jets.”
To whales, swimming near a spinning propeller is the human equivalent of standing near a revving engine. When we retreat into our own sensory experiences, we risk overlooking the most impactful solutions to complex environmental problems.
Brent Morrison
Anacortes
