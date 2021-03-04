Re: "In support of the county planning commission" (Letters, Feb. 24).
A letter defending the Skagit County Planning Commission exhibits the same ideological blindness for which certain Planning Commission members have rightly been criticized.
The letter makes many false claims about Envision Skagit 2060, including that “jurisdictions in the county refused to accept any of its recommendations.”
Envision Skagit offered both a broad vision and a detailed menu of policy options. It was never intended to be approved or rejected in a single, up-or-down vote. (Envision Skagit 2060 Recommendations — skagitcounty.net).
Many of its recommendations have been adopted.
Most significant was its recommendation that the county drop its plan to place more than 1,000 new homes around Skagit Regional Airport, creating conflicts between homeowners and aviation users and undermining the airport’s economic value. Instead, hundreds of acres of land surrounding the airport should be zoned for large-lot industrial development, providing Skagit County a key economic advantage in promoting high-wage industrial jobs.
The Board of County Commissioners approved this fundamental change in 2014.
Envision Skagit also recommended cities and towns meet population growth and affordable housing needs by diversifying their housing supplies. In addition to single-family homes, think condos, apartments, duplexes and “granny flats.”
Cities embraced this vision in their 2016 plan and code updates. Many, including Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Anacortes, are now seeing a more diverse supply of housing options come online.
No doubt this is what the letter writer meant when he wrote: “Envision Skagit sought to pack residents into dense, highly controlled urban living areas.”
Mark Twain reportedly said: “To a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”
Likewise, to those with a far-right ideology, everything that fails to comport with their worldview looks like a United Nations plot.
We all lose when that is the lens through which serious, important public policy proposals are viewed.
Kirk Johnson
Mount Vernon
