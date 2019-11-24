Re: "It's all 'political theater'" (Letters, Nov. 20).
This letter to the Skagit Valley Herald deserves some comment for its erroneous assumptions and assertions.
First the assertion of “having no legislative achievements …” Speaking of Congress this year, the Democratic House has churned out over 300 bills and sent them to the Senate where Majority Leader O’Connell has refused to bring them to the floor for discussion or vote. Who is working and who isn’t?
The “favor” Trump asks of the new Ukrainian President “is within Trump’s authority …” Since when do we ask the leadership of another country to investigate a citizen of our country to try to get dirt on a possible future electoral opponent?
“Knowing Ukraine had meddled in our 2016 election ... ” Actually, this is an idea proposed by Vladimir Putin (of what country?). Our country’s intelligence community was unanimous in saying the Russians did it (a dozen Russian military officers have been indicted in connection with the meddling); and a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee drew a similar conclusion.
“The issue of VP Biden’s clear case of extortion …” This is actually one of the items on Trump's "favor" list. While said issue has been thoroughly debunked, this was one of the issues Trump wanted the Ukrainians to investigate for him, probably hoping for some dirt or trumped up (no pun attempted) charges.
Reading this letter had me sure I was watching Fox News.
Alec McDougall
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.