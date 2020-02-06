Re: "Trump will be re-elected" (Letters, Feb. 2).
The writer reminds us that facts are self-evident. Then he contradicts himself by offering his opinion as if it were fact.
He wrote: “It certainly wasn’t Barack Obama building a great economy and getting people back to work and raising wages.” He went on the say, “That’s been Donald Trump, so we have a choice to make.”
Indeed we do. We can choose to treat hyperbole as truth, or we can believe self-evident facts.
Fact: In the United States, the income gap between the rich and everyone else has been growing markedly for more than 30 years.
Fact: The “great economy” finds that an estimated 140 million people languish in poverty or near poverty.
Fact: Contrary to what the letter asserts, wages of American workers have flat-lined since the mid-1970s. U.S. workers have been tightening their belts while the top 1% of American earners have nearly doubled their share of the national income.
Fact: Many of the people “getting back to work” languish in jobs that don’t pay family-sustaining wages. Nearly half of all workers earn wages that are not enough to promote economic security.
Fact: The writer asserts that 75,000 people attended a Trump rally at a Convention Center in New Jersey. That’s curious. The place can only hold one-tenth that number. So where did all the bogus information originate? It is the product of a right-wing website not known for its honesty.
There you have it. Darned old facts once again lay waste to – shall we say – “embellishments."
Oh, and there is one more thing. The facts I cite are from inequality.org and brookings.edu, and the data is mostly from government sources.
The myth of Trump’s successes gets bulldozed by facts time and again. Ouch.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
