Re: "Common thread among violent protest cities" (Letters, June 4).
During this time of social unrest, I’ve heard the refrain about Democratic governors and mayors multiple times.
The latest was the recent letter that appeared in this newspaper somehow faulting them for the demonstrations that, at times, have gotten out of hand. Perhaps the writer’s mother never gave him the sage advice that for every time you point your finger at someone, you have three more fingers pointing back at yourself.
The common denominator he cites in dwarfed by a bigger one: a president who happens to be Republican and who has fanned the flames of divisiveness more that any other president in my lifetime. So much so, that even many Republicans are backing away from both his rhetoric and his actions.
I don’t believe any sane person can condone the destruction and violence, although several hundred years of promises of equality without substantial changes in our American culture gives legitimate cause to doubt the sincerity of the very foundations of America’s “liberties.”
John Boggs
Concrete
