Get to know community police
Re: “Decisions should be based on facts” (Letters, June 18).
I totally agree with the response from about uniformed officers engaging within our different schools in Mount Vernon.
What better way to show the students who these folks are and what they are all about?
We are fortunate to have one of the best community policing organizations I have ever been around. If you have ever wondered about this group and what drives their interaction with us, they annually conduct a 13-week Citizens Academy Course open to any and all residents of our city so we are better informed how they conduct their business. It is a way to be informed, rather than guess or speculate, how they conduct their business.
We should all attend one of these courses.
Ronald Wells
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.