Re: “Democrats not looking out for workers” Feb. 4.
In answer to a recent letter critical of Biden relating to jobs, he has been in office for less than two weeks. He has to clean up the huge mess Trump left in his wake.
Trump never did a thing to fight this pandemic, which is why we have more cases and deaths than any country on earth. Getting this virus under control is No. 1 priority now like it should have been a year ago.
Did the writer expect all the high-paying jobs in alternative energy to magically appear in two weeks? Trump also set that back by not taking global warming serious and pushing fossil fuel energy.
It has always been the Democrats who supported high-paying union jobs. It is the Democrats and Biden who want to invest almost $2 trillion to help Americans who are hurting bad thanks to this virus. The money will go to workers currently unemployed and small businesses that will spend it and stimulate this economy.
The Republicans are fighting for less than half that amount. They give huge tax breaks to billionaires, but it does not trickle down to help the economy. It is the Democrats who want to increase the minimum wage to a livable one. They also gave us Medicare and Social Security, which the Republicans voted against.
Give Biden a couple years in office, and then judge his performance. All Trump did was make the filthy rich richer while the federal minimum wage stayed at $7.25 an hour. How did that help the working class?
John Kuntz
La Conner
