Re: "School system not what it once was," Letters, May 13.
Wow, just wow. This is the kind of thanks shown to teachers after two extremely challenging school years?
This letter appears to be based on falsehoods and scare tactics. Everything stated is full of generalizations. And from my perspective, the author blames it all on teachers. I wonder when he last stepped into a child's classroom?
Important to education is the teaching of a variety of points of view. No longer are children learning only about the wonders of white males — they are finally also learning about the wonders of women and people of color. If that is the author's idea of a "breeding grounds of liberal/socialist thoughts," please, give the children more.
The history the author writes of is glorified and covered-up atrocities. To truly understand "actual history," I highly recommend "A People's History of the United States" by Howard Zinn.
I can only hope the author will work to further his education with an open mind and learn to empathize. Maybe start with thanking teachers and school children (moms and dads too) for their hard work during what has been such a difficult time.
Jacqueline Beamer
Mount Vernon
