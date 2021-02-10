Re: “Democrats not looking out for workers” (Letters, Feb. 4).
The author has got it backward. Just the opposite is true. Democrats just introduced a bill to protect workers’ right to organize and make our economy work for everyone. And President Biden fired anti-worker Trump appointees on the National Labor Relations Board.
Congressional Republicans, on the other hand, are the ones who are not looking out for workers. They vote “no” on pro-worker legislation over 75% of the time. (aflcio.org/legislative-scorecard)
On the Keystone Pipeline matter, facts are necessary in order to have a constructive discussion on its pros and cons.
First of all, the Keystone Pipeline is owned by TC Energy Corp., a major energy company based in Alberta, Canada. TC Energy Corp. estimates 1,000 people will be out of work as a result of Biden's order. However, President Biden’s plan for a clean energy revolution and environmental justice will create more than 10 million good, new jobs. (joebiden.com/climate-labor-fact-sheet)
The letter also says that “Native American tribes were to receive billions of dollars.” Actually, tribes in Montana, South Dakota and elsewhere are overjoyed that the pipeline has been halted. (USA Today)
Lastly, as a union member for over 50 years, I am just one of many who have dutifully assisted other workers, particularly in times of distress. I honor all workers and the jobs they do. They are the heroes and heroines who turn the wheels that keep our nation moving.
Looking ahead, the Labor Network For Sustainability counsels us to protect our environment while working to create good jobs and a just transition for workers and communities hurt by the effects of climate change and by the transition to renewable energy. (labor4sustainability.org)
It is not an either/or proposition. Together we can do both.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
