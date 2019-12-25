Rw: “Democrats will pay for impeachment” (Letters, Dec. 22).
The writer is correct. The country is bitterly divided, but he mistakes how it got that way.
I recall Newt Gingrich, former Republican Speaker of the House, invoking “scorched earth” policy regarding cooperation with members across the aisle. And while there have been notable differences between the parties over the decades (slavery and the Civil War, the McCarthy hearings on communism, and the Nixon Watergate investigation), Gingrich lays claim to divisiveness that will test us for decades to come.
The writer claims there was no evidence to invoke impeachment when what he really means is that there is no evidence he will accept. Like the GOP leadership, there are none so blind as they who will not see.
Then to go diving off into the shallow end of conspiracy theory is disingenuous at best, and truly dangerous to boot. We know where those ideas come from. “America First” stems from Nazi propaganda promulgated in the United States prior to World War II.
This is no joke. This is the real deal. We are divided. And we will remain so, it seems, for some time to come. In celebrating the solstice, I suggest we look for the light.
Nevertheless, happy holidays.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
