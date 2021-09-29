Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Debate Corner: GOP proved itself unfit since Jan. 6
Re: “Biden’s incompetence sets U.S. back,” Aug. 27.
The letter intends to criticize President Biden, but portrays precisely Donald Trump, the most destructive — bar none — president in U.S history. Being a Republican today must be a real challenge. Their policies have changed so horrifically over the past 30 years.
It no longer represents Republican values, but radical Libertarian ones. I think the GOP has proved itself incompetent and morally unfit to lead this country since Jan. 6.
One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure out that the letter's sources come from where most far-right conspiracy theories originate. It agonizes over foreign terrorist groups, but doesn’t mention our fascists who failed (this year) to turn the U.S into a new Afghanistan.
And speaking of Afghanistan, let’s talk about the Texas Caliphate under Mullah Abbot. Under him, Texas has become the Eldorado or the Gestapo state for “pro-life” bounty hunters who may sue “anyone” for $10,000, plus legal fees for “aiding or abetting” real or alleged abortions … while the rapist goes free of bounty.
Since Texas public state officials cannot legally pursue this witch hunt, they will rely on the public to do their dirty work. And interestingly, there’s “no cap” on the damages a court can impose. What kind of state is Texas turning into? It sounds like science fiction.
As the nation journeys into the night, I wonder: Is this the direction we want America to go? The clock has not yet struck 12, so there’s still time for change. It sounds in my opinion like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” with a twist of Taliban. If this is what you want, then vote GOP.
