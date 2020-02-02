Re: “Republican Party ignoring the truth” (Letters, Jan. 26).
I was saddened to read it. The letter’s author believes Republicans are: corrupt, liars, law breakers, bribery is part of their daily life, we’re the party of Putin (traitors), we’re against fair elections and, oh yes, we’re tyrants. Is this civil discourse? Is this how we come together?
Most Americans I know, whether Democrat, Republican or some other affiliation, want the same thing: a good, safe, prosperous country. Most Americans are good, decent people. Republicans included. Those words hurt me.
Newsman Jim Lehrer recently passed away. He espoused nine rules of journalism. His first rule: “Assume the viewer is as smart and caring and good a person as I am. Assume the same about all people on whom I report.”
These are words we all would do well to live by.
Steve Sutton
La Conner
