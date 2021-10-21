Re: “Is life sacred or not?” and Re: “People realizing their mistake with Biden,” Oct. 8.
If life is so sacred, then why is America still engaged in legalized murder – the death penalty?
Should the “unborn” be given more worth than the living?
Seventy-seven percent of Americans, Democrats and Republicans, want to keep abortion “safe, legal and rare” (npr.org). And to keep it “safe and rare,” men should wear a condom if they care for their partner’s health. Accidents aren’t always God’s gift.
No woman should have to face the cruel consequences of carrying a child in cases of rape and incest. And giving birth too young, too old, having too many, or closer than 12 months apart, are all associated with serious health issues both for the baby and the mother. (mayoclinic.org)
How easy it is to scream about murder of the “unborn” and yet, hypocritically deny access to birth control, sex education and social programs. The “pro-life” issue isn’t about religion, but of political power, male domination of the female body, anti-immigration and race.
The baby may be loved by God (and the rapist, too, according to Texas law). Since Texas now is set up to become the nation’s premier baby factory, its next logical step should be to get into the adoption market. I’ve heard there’s good money in that racket.
Who among us would welcome the news we were conceived incestuously? (ywca.org, cosmopolitan.com) Anyone? I thought not. It’s morally and genetically wrong and should be terminated.
For over 240 years, America has prided itself on its “freedoms.” Why can’t we keep it that way and cherish what we already have – “the freedom to choose.” That should be American.
