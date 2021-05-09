Re: Back facts with sources before making partisan claims (Letters, April 29).
I take it the writer may not be familiar with the writings of Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx.
If he had, he may see similarities in the Biden administration’s policies. The Marxist Left built its political program on the theory of “class conflict;” the solution was revolution and the overthrowing of the capitalist class and the ushering in of a new socialist society. The present-day far Left has substituted class conflict with “critical race theory” as a way to divide this country and further their agenda.
As I’m sure the writer is aware, socialist governments have failed citizens economically as well as destroyed human rights in the Soviet Union, China, Cuba and Venezuela, not to mention Nazi Germany.
These are indeed dangerous times.
Shirley Conforti
Anacortes
