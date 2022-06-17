In reference to a letter ("We are still our own enemy," June 2), I want to thank the writer for a very well written letter.
I agree with what he had to say, except for one thing that I will mention later in this letter.
I can remember my dad reading the cartoon strip Pogo some 70 years ago or more, and telling us that Pogo was right on when he said that we had met the enemy and the enemy is us.
That sentiment remains true today.
A few years ago when passions were high about the mass shootings, I wrote a letter to the Skagit Valley Herald voicing my concerns about how easy it was to get firearms and the ammunition to use them.
Then I heard or read, but very faintly, what is done with confiscated guns and ammunition. The government sells them to be bought again by anyone who wants them.
Did I really get that right or did the newsperson get it wrong?
I don't know what has to be done about the gun laws to make them good and fair to all concerned.
Some political people ought to know by now what needs to be done and how to do it!
As for the writer of the June 2 letter, the other thing I want to mention is what the writer said about setting aside prayers and platitudes, and make change happen around guns and gun laws.
I would hope that prayers are not forgotten. It is because of them that we aren't more of an enemy to ourselves than we already are.
This is from the Bible: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14.
