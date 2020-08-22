Re: "Biden is not up to the job" (Letters, Aug. 21).
The most comical statement made was that "the Democratic Party is in shambles."
Let's see, John Kasich, General Colin Powell, Cindy McCain, Mitt Romney, former Republican President George W. Bush, John Bolton, Sen. Jeff Flake, Admiral McRaven, former governor Christine Whitman and Carly Fiorina are among many prominent Republicans who have come out against Trump, but somehow the Democrats are in disarray?
I would urge the letter writer to list all the Democrats who are jumping ship.
John Kuntz
La Conner
