Re: Overwhelming force needed, Letters, June 14.
Well, you certainly showed me.
The protesters cleared from Lafayette Park for Trump's photo op were peaceful. (NPR) There was some damage done to the church on previous days, but was not in progress at the time of the attack. Police claimed protesters threw "projectiles" at them, but this was not witnessed by CNN news crews on site.
Attorney Bill Barr said he didn't order tear gas, but did order the area cleared. Was tear gas used? Hard to say since two of the three agencies involved in clearing the park won't say what they used. Smoke canisters were used in conjunction with pepper balls by the Park Police. These are chemical irritants commonly associated with riot control, and they were used on people who were not rioting. (USAToday)
Defining "insurrection" was helpful, but not relevant.
The protesters did defy curfew, so certainly, they should be hit with riot control chemical irritants and forcefully removed from the park. I guess they're lucky they weren't shot, right?
As to overwhelming force showing how weak one is, it's far too late. Donald Trump is weak, and he has brought his problems on himself and on the populace.
Violence is said to be the last refuge of the incompetent. Trump is all that and a bag of chips.
The Democrats are the cause of all our troubles? Where do you get your news? I didn't see one reference in this screed, but I hear a lot of right-wing opinion being floated here.
By the way, Paul Romer was the one who mentioned that thing about not wasting a good crisis. He was a co-recipient of the Nobel Prize for Economics in 2018. He might have been a Democrat.
I decided I'd done enough of research for the esteemed writer. Please, do your due diligence.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
