Re: "Laws of nature will triumph" (Letters, Oct. 20).
A recent letter to the editor cites nature’s laws to question the “cost” of protecting certain animal species and returning grizzly bears to the North Cascades. But saying something is a law of nature doesn’t make it one.
Often an appeal to “natural law” is no more than a way of excusing doing nothing about a situation. Why bother, we say, it’s entirely out of our hands.
While some natural laws, like gravity and those that govern the relationship between atmospheric carbon dioxide and methane concentrations and earth’s average temperature, are nature-ordained, most laws are human creations.
Because human-generated laws reflect choices societies have made, people, not nature, are responsible for their effects. Is slavery OK? Western societies once said yes. Now they say no.
So-called “laws" of economics present another case in point. We often justify decisions by saying what might be best for people or the planet costs too much, but we frequently rig such analyses by leaving out secondary costs. The costs associated with fossil fuel use — everything from environmental degradation to what we spend on our military (now protecting Syrian oil fields) — is only one incalculably large instance. The “value” we assign to things is most often a choice, not a law.
We also fail to account for the immense social and environmental costs of the misinformation fed to us by businesses and some politicians. Exxon, for instance, decided that spending $30 million deliberately misleading the public about the harmful effects of fossil fuels was worth the price they paid. (New York Times)
Just as the whole truth can get in the way of profit, it can also destroy an argument.
In his appeal to the laws of nature, the letter writer claims the North Cascades never supported 200 grizzlies.
But research indicates they did. (See the Conservation Northwest website.)
Ken Winkes
Conway
