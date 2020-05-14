Re: "Current logic avoids all risk" (Letters, May 9).
A recent letter posts the (clearly flippant) argument that enforcing a 25 mph speed limit nationwide would be as effective and make as much sense as the current stay-at-home restrictions to fight COVID-19 hospital overload.
While it might be fun to explore this argument, I am much more interested in the writer’s first sentence: “... concerns voiced by local leftists who say we can’t be allowed to go back to work as long as this incredibly over-hyped bug can still spread and cause death.”
When did the best (and nearly unanimous) advice from our public health professionals and agencies become a local left-right political issue? Is watching Grandma die in the ICU over a Skype link only a leftist issue? Is Uncle Frank expiring in a holding room waiting for a bed or ventilator only a leftist issue? Are “local leftists” the only ones voicing concern?
I offer this explanation: It is clearly to the advantage of the incumbent president to have the appearance of a functioning economy before the election. Our experience with him would indicate that what is happening with the pandemic during and after the election does not matter to Trump.
For this reason, getting the economy open is now the only priority, and as he always does, he will frame it in politically divisive terms. Since his base is mostly “right,” it is necessary to see current restrictions as “leftist.”
I predict we will see this divide amplified by the White House over the next months.
Perhaps 25 mph is not such a bad idea.
Asaph Murfin
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.