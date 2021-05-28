Kudos to the author of “Lies, rhetoric have consequences” (May 23) for showing the true face of the Democratic Party. A party that is so bereft of ideas and policies that would help all Americans, that it has to rely on party ideologues to spread its own disinformation and lies just to hang onto the small vestige of power it currently has.
I switched from the Democratic Party many years ago when I realized that it no longer had the values of JFK and Hubert Humphrey; it is even worse today.
The author asserts that some members of the Republican Party (the party of Lincoln) have bought into Q-Anon conspiracies, but it is the “rank-and-file Republican electorate who are the scariest group.” I guess he would be surprised to know that rank-and-file Republicans are actually quite diverse, and that he has disparaged many people of color, people of varied ethnicities and national origins, and people of different genders and sexual persuasion with odious rhetoric against Republicans.
One of the reasons I jumped ship from the Democrat Party when I did was that, at the time, it was the party of Jim Crow, segregation and Bull Connor and Orval E. Faubus. Today, the Democratic Party is no longer the party of JFK, nor even that of Bill Clinton.
Mike McClintock
Mount Vernon
