Re: Indeed, dangerous times (Letters, May 9).
I agree with the letter writer but for very different reasons.
The writer likens the Biden administration's policies to those of the Soviet Union, China, Cuba and Venezuela.
What then did those countries all have in common? They were all ruled by corrupt and lying dictators.
It is Donald Trump the pathologic liar who is the would-be dictator of this country.
Like the others he attacks all who disagree with him or who fail to offer total loyalty to him alone.
And yes he is the reason we are indeed living in dangerous times.
John Kuntz
La Conner
