RE: “Maybe virus should run its course” Letters, Oct. 11.
A recent letter writer advises that because we were told that “eventually everyone will get it” (COVID), that we should “just let it run its course!”
The origin of these words of wisdom came from doctor of no science and infinite liar Trump.
Now, my father would have said that because someone told you to jump off a cliff, would you do it?
History and voters will have the final answer.
Mark Pearson
Mount Vernon
