Re: Letters, March 6, “Limbaugh's conservative views never varied”
I guess even Rush Limbaugh could use a friend.
That he garnered some accolades in his years of ultra-conservative lib-baiting, says little positive about the man, when you consider that despite decades of work in the media, only one president considered him worthy of the honor and included like-minded Jim “Gym” Jordan, an Ohio congressman currently under FEC investigation concerning irregularities in campaign donations (The Plain Dealer).
“Limbaugh now shares an honor awarded to Mother Theresa, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Pope John Paul II — plus military heroes, philanthropists and former U.S. presidents.” (CBS News). Which is like saying, one of these things is not like the other. One of these things just doesn't belong.
But let’s talk about what Limbaugh did best. Talk. In his own words:
Responding to a caller who said black people should have a greater voice on issues: "They are 12 percent of the population. Who the hell cares?" – Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting, June 2000.
“I love the women's movement, especially when walking behind it." Daily News, February 2007.
"When a gay person turns his back on you, it is anything but an insult; it's an invitation." The Most Dangerous Man in America: Rush Limbaugh’s Assault on Reason, by John K. Wilson.
"The objective is to dilute and eventually eliminate or erase what is known as the distinct or unique American culture ... This is why people call this an invasion." CBS News, regarding the 2018 Central American migrant caravan.
Speaking on the subject of the dangers of second-hand smoke and smoking generally, "That is a myth. That has been disproven at the World Health Organization and the report was suppressed. There is no fatality whatsoever.” CBS News.
Looks like he was wrong about that. And many other things, as well.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
