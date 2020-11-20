Re: “Electoral College gives voice to people across the nation.” Letters, Nov. 13.
No, it doesn’t, and it was never meant to. The Electoral College was a slave-states compromise to keep the South in the union, as there were only 13 states at the time. The founders knew nothing about the 37 additional states that eventually formed the future United States of America.
As another writer correctly states: “There was fear (at the time) that the general population was not well informed enough to make a decision, and that a state might select a favorite son.” Of course they were fearful; a majority of the colonists were loyalists — loyal to England. And that we, 244 years later aren’t “well informed enough to make a decision,” is nothing but a slap in the face. The electors aren’t my guardians.
A common belief is that the founders established the Electoral College to prevent the populace from electing a dictator, someone like King George III. But a closer look reveals that it may also “select” a tyrant and keep him/her in power indefinitely, particularly after the 2010 Citizens United ruling by the Supreme Court, which practically silenced the voice of the people.
From sports, I know firsthand that losers aren’t awarded first prize for losing, via a “secretive” rule. Should elections be different? As it presently stands, some smaller states can hold the entire nation hostage with the Electoral College, which isn’t “giving voice to people across the nation,” but rather extortion by the few, to perhaps the highest bidder.
We may be right or left, but the majority vote should still rule. That’s the price we pay for democracy… aka, the popular vote.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
