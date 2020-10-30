In the Debate Corner section of the Oct. 25 Opinion page, I read a defense of the Electoral College method of electing a president. Unfortunately, none of it provided details of what exactly the Electoral College is. The authors of our Constitution debated these provisions thoughtfully and at length with the intent that selection of a president be free of the risk that the election could be corrupted.
At that time, transmitting the election results to the federal capital was a time-consuming trip made by horse to the U.S. capital, Philadelphia at the time. However, to suggest that because it has endured for more than two centuries should not mean that it is free of potential abuse. Witness the odd result over 30 years ago when an elector from Washington state ignored the vote tallies and lawfully voted for televangelist Pat Robertson.
The individual state legislatures define the terms by which electors are chosen. i.e., “each legislature shall appoint, in such a manner as its legislature may direct, a number of electors equal to the senators and members of the House of Representatives to which the state may be entitled in the legislature.”
Thomas Beeler
Anacortes
