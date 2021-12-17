Re: “No one can predict the future,” Debate Corner, Dec. 9.
Recently, a writer to the Debate Corner cited “Water vapor accounts for 60% of global warming,” from an article written by the American Chemical Society. The statement was taken out of context, emphasizing the importance to read the entire article.
What the article states is the increase in greenhouse gas emissions (primarily carbon dioxide, with lesser amounts of methane, nitrous oxide and ozone) brought about by burning fossil fuels, has caused the Earth’s temperature to increase. This increase in temperature has resulted in an increase in the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere.
The article states, “water vapor does not control the earth’s temperature, but is instead controlled by the temperature.” This is why it is important to wean away from fossil fuels as our primary energy source.
Unfortunately, we have not found a way to sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it back into a solid or liquid form. Continuing to burn fossil fuels and increase greenhouse gases hastens the extinction of species that cannot adapt, both plants and animals. As they go, so does humankind.
