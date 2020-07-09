Re: "Cost of a free lunch" (Letters, July 3).
A previous letter warned of impending socialism and highlighted a grandfather’s lesson that the “bigger the soup pot the longer the line.”
I, too, have learned life lessons from my grandmother who raised her whole family in this valley. The memory of watching her stir soup in the church kitchen to serve to community members, regardless of need, is just one of the things she taught me about the importance of helping others.
The author may have been privileged enough — like I was — to have been born into a family that made enough money to provide the things he needed growing up. I work hard for what I have now, but luckily I had parents who gave me a head start in life by always being there to help me when I needed it: with sports fees, swim lessons, car payments and even college loans. Most people in this world do not have that luxury.
Being aware of that privilege has helped me understand that the line at the soup pot and those serving the soup are only separated by their experience and circumstance. Until you know someone or have been someone in that soup line, it is difficult for me to make sense of the argument that we are “squelching the grace out of gratitude.”
My grandmother and parents taught me that it is because of the gratitude for what I have been given that I can extend the grace. To everyone. Without judgement. And should the author of the letter last week ever need it, there will always be a bowl of soup (and crackers) for him in my soup line.
Kristy Seward (Sprouse) Kottkey
Forest Grove, Oregon
formerly of Mount Vernon
