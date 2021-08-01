Re: “Questionable flags marred Independence Day Parade” (July 9)
The writer’s indignation is completely justified. And shame on the organizing committee that allowed hate groups and their symbols into the July Fourth parade, a family event that should especially be free from any group intent on overturning our democracy.
People need to be aware that members of these hate groups may seek election in local government organizations such as school boards, city councils, library boards, water districts, etc. These individuals aren’t lazily sitting on their hands; they make things happen, just not in everyone’s best interest.
Are Sedro-Woolley and Skagit County better than this? No, I don’t think so, but they should be. People need to stand against fascism. “Staying informed” is not enough. Action is needed to show that there’s no place for fascists in our democracy.
When I watch the hooligans i.e. “well-disorganized militia” that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 (on Trump’s instigation), I think if these people are what the GOP wants to base its power on, then America’s going to need all the blessings it can get, or it won’t last this century.
I hope the Loggerodeo Committee checks the parade entries more carefully next year and resists any hate groups wanting to march with their flags and symbols. There’s no place for that in an Independence Day Celebration. Rotten apples have no place among fresh fruit.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.