I have a few more observations from the April 24 letter "Hard time buying 'liberal hoax'".
The writer asserts that criticism of President Trump comes from liberals using facts and quotes from left-wing news sources. The writer also asserts that COVID-19 is nothing more than a bad flu.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a nonpartisan government agency responsible for controlling the introduction and spread of infectious diseases, influenza kills between 12,000–61,000 Americans each year. The CDC’s updated death count from the coronavirus as of April 28 is 55,258 Americans. The CDC reports the first death from the novel coronavirus occurred on Feb. 29, 2020. So in two months, the coronavirus has killed almost as many people as the flu does in a year. The coronavirus is not just a “bad flu.”
The writer also lumps in “good conservatives and Christians.” He is “sorry” people have died, but says “we should be back to work.”
Where in the New Testament gospels does Jesus promote restarting the economy over saving people’s lives?
Maybe the writer should worry a little less about his investment portfolio and a little more about asymptomatic people capable of spreading the virus to someone he loves and doesn’t want to lose.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
