Re: "Stop spreading fear" (Letters, June 3)
This letter is in regard to that of the writer who states he won't wear a mask because liberals have stoked unnecessary fear of the coronavirus.
The virus hasn't killed enough people to merit a lockdown or the wearing of a mask, in his opinion.
According to Worldometer (www.worldometer.info), Sweden, which took few precautions to hinder the spread of the virus, has suffered 4,656 deaths from the virus, while its neighbor Norway, which locked down, recorded just 238 deaths.
Again according to Worldometer, the population of Sweden is 10,094,947 while that of Norway is 5,418,299, or roughly half that of Sweden.
Adjusting for population size, Sweden's complacency led to a death rate from the coronavirus that was 10 times that of Norway. While Norway may have done a better job of slowing the virus than we did in the United States, the statistics suggest that if the states had not taken precautions "to flatten the curve," we might have had as many as a million deaths by now, in less than six months. It's time to put politics aside and listen to the scientists.
Be a hero and save lives.
Wear a mask.
Barbara Flug
Hamilton
