Re: “Protest parades held in Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes” (News, July 9)
Wow! What more needs to be said after this letter: “It’s not the left that despises America.” In a few brilliant lines, he nailed it all. One may only hope that some “right-wing” readers begin to realize who America’s “real” freedom-haters are. What’s so hateful with Healthcare for All?
It seems that those who protest the loudest about losing freedom aren’t really promoting “freedom” as in a “free” democratic society, but a totalitarian state. Shouldn’t we know better than rehearsing the Weimar Republic and its aftermath? Without Trump, America can be great.
What was the purpose with the Sedro-Woolley “Fourth of July Freedom Protest,” or in my opinion, the July Fourth Protest Freedom Charade? Was it to show that Skagit County doesn’t have enough virus yet and support for U.S new top epidemiologist Donald J. Trump? Or simply — “The Dunning-Kruger Effect”?
Wouldn’t the old Navy flag “Don’t Tread On Me” be more effective against inequality and racial injustice, than in protesting a humble request that saves lives, by keeping social distancing and wearing facemasks? If constitutional rights equal freedoms unlimited, then I’ve the right to go naked to the store, too.
Were the anti-facemask protestors trying to prove “what you can’t see, doesn’t exist”? The problem is that what Trump refuses to see and act on does exist. The pandemic is getting worse, not better, even in Washington and Skagit County.
“I don’t wear masks; I’m a patriot.” Wow, where does such “patriotic” nonsense come from? Not from the Constitution, I promise.
Give COVID-19 another year, and it may surpass the Spanish Flu, which killed 675,000 Americans and as many as 50 million worldwide. (CDC)
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
