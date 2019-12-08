RE: “U.S. never a democracy” and "More hate and lies” (Letters, Nov. 21, 22).
The first letter rewrites history. Hitler was elected in the Weimar Republic, for example. Stalin rose to power in the Soviet Union, which was neither a republic nor a democracy. Putin’s Russia is a “democracy” in name only.
It was interesting to hear a Donald Trump supporter talking about a “charismatic speaker” and “mob rule.” The image that came into my mind was a Trump rally, featuring a charismatic speaker and a mob chanting things like, “Lock her up!” about his political opponent.
I find the Nov. 22 letter amusing since its author used to accuse President Obama of doing the same thing, although Obama never did anything impeachable, in spite of the efforts of the Republicans to catch him doing anything wrong.
The impeachment hearings in Congress are the consequence of Donald Trump’s own actions. In our Constitutional Republic, the legislative branch has the duty to investigate wrongdoing by the executive branch. Those who object to this process are objecting to the laws in our Constitution.
What does the gentleman mean by “live in a socialist government and lose all of our freedoms”? I’d like to know how he defines freedoms. According to the Global Democracy Index (2019), an assessment of the level of “freedoms” in countries around the world, the countries with the most “freedoms” are Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Finland.
The U.S. ranks in 25th place.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
