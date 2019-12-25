Re: “Democrats attack will backfire” (Letters, Dec. 14) and “Democrats will pay for impeachment” (Letters, Dec. 22).
Two recent letters invoked the name of God while defending Donald Trump against impeachment.
Such sentiment clashes with one of the largest Christian publications in the U.S. In an editorial titled, “Trump Should Be Removed From Office,” Christianity Today Editor in Chief Mark Galli invoked the mission of the magazine’s founder, Billy Graham, to “help evangelical Christians interpret the news in a manner that reflects their faith. The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral,” Galli said. (www.foxnews.com/media/christianity-today-trump-removal-impeachment)
While it is true that some self-described Christian “leaders” decried the Galli editorial, others praised it.
In the future, it would be refreshing to read both pro- and anti-Trump letters that differentiate opinions from facts. Opinions are just that, and summoning the name of God in an attempt to sell them won’t change that fact.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
