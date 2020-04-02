Re: "Trump doing a great job" and "Support Trump during crisis" (Letters, March 25).
In response to two ridiculous letters praising the president on his response to the pandemic, Trump's response and denial borders on criminal negligence.
He now is going against every expert's advice, endangering thousands of American lives. This incompetent president is giving false medical advice about drugs that either don't exist or can be deadly. When did the chosen one become a medical doctor?
His lack of response for a month endangered the country, and the impact will be felt for decades. I am also far from the only one who is sick and tired of hearing his supporters praise God for this morally bankrupt man who puts himself above all others.
One letter writer states a grossly exaggerated approval rating. As usual, his supporters distort the facts in their praise of the worst person to ever hold office.
This man berates all who oppose his commands and who stand up for the Constitution and the country. His rambling incoherent briefings are mind numbing. His daily lies about the pandemic endanger us all.
Listen to medical experts and local medical personnel about what you need to do to end this pandemic. Do not listen to a deranged egomaniac who only cares about lining his own pockets, and I certainly would not seek any advice from his supporters.
They seem to live in some alternate reality where down is up and truth is something you find in tweets by a man who instead of looking out for the welfare of Americans looks only to praising himself at every turn. It seems to be driving him batty that he cannot hold any hate rallies during this time.
Pray for your loved ones and your community, not for a man empty of any empathy and lacking of any leadership bigly.
Grant Marsh
Sedro-Woolley
