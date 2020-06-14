Re: The president is afraid, Letters, June 4
First, your peaceful demonstrators were defacing property, throwing things at the police and guard. Second, the police and guard did not use tear gas, they used smoke bombs. Third, it was Attorney General Bill Barr who ordered the police and guard to remove the mob. Fourth, when you have a mob destroying property, setting fires and vandalizing statues, it is called insurrection. Fifth, there was a 7 p.m. curfew in effect at he time, which most of the left do not comprehend.
If you do not use overwhelming force to deal with this to protect property, people working around the White House and your family, you show you are weak and not in control. You then let anarchy control the situation.
The left is being led down the primrose path by their Democrat leader. At one time, Democrats were respected, but not anymore. But if you try, if you step back, you will see what is critical in this country.
You must reject the Democrat Party. It is the reason for the angst, the reason for the nervousness, fear, anger, trepidation. All of this can be traced to the Democrat Party and a famously uttered philosophy of theirs: A crisis is a terrible thing to waste.
Ray Mitchell
Mount Vernon
