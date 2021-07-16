Re: “Questionable flags marred Independence Day parade” Letters, July 9
By my understanding and a little research, the Sedro-Woolley parade has been a staple in the valley for over 100 years. It started as an organic celebration by the people to celebrate our independence. This year, it returned to its roots and was an organic celebration once again. The people turned out to express their joy and love of the greatest country in history due to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution that secures (not grants) our God-given rights.
If a pandemic had any factor in government or civic groups organizing a parade, then why did the same people sanction a fun run in the exact same footprint? It didn’t stop the log carving or rodeo either. The City Council dropped the ball, and the people rightly picked it up. As for the letter’s remarks against the First Amendment’s protection of free speech and peaceable assemblage, maybe a little research and history lesson is due here too.
A person has a protected right to freely speak one’s views and beliefs in America, however, the Constitution does not protect anyone from having hurt feelings or ill-conceived ideas of a perceived threat. The Second Amendment protects our right to a well-armed militia. Here I would suggest one look up the actual meaning of the word militia from the writings and dictionaries of the time. Our constitutional republic would not exist if not for the militias of the day.
This last Fourth in Sedro-Woolley, I was surrounded by liberty-loving, patriotic Americans celebrating the birth of our nation. The only hate I have seen that tarnished that day was printed in the letter to the editor. Yes, we are better than that, and we should take a stand against apathy toward ignorance, broad stroke half-truths and blind cancel culture.
John Milas
Mount Vernon
