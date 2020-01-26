Re: "Pelosi's spectacle of shame" (Letters, Jan. 18).
Thank you, Nancy Pelosi. She and others have the unenviable task of attempting to enforce the rule of law upon a dangerously incompetent, renegade president. She has shown huge restraint as Trump's innumerable lies and abuses have added up.
Trump broke the law when withholding aid from Ukraine. His officials testified they raised concerns about the legality of his action. Trump held up the aid for months until members of both parties of Congress insisted it be released.
The only motivation for the smear campaign and firing of American diplomat Marie Yovanovitch was that she refused to participate in bribing the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and help rig the 2020 election.
Comparisons Republicans make to the Clinton impeachment are incorrect. Clinton did not sabotage all efforts to collect evidence and refuse to allow testimony to be given.
How can Republicans (falsely) complain that House testimony was heresay when Trump wouldn't release documents or allow those closest to him to testify?
During the Clinton impeachment trial, Sen. Lindsey Graham maintained that "a crime needn't be committed to impeach the president. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to this office." My how this tune has changed.
A legitimate Senate trial requires all relevant evidence and testimony be presented. Only then can there be any semblance of propriety.
Senators took sworn oaths to seek "impartial justice."
Unconscionable, Mitch McConnell and Trump's puppets have already sworn allegiance to the White House.
How can there ever be a comprehensive and fair trial with jurors, who themselves, may be implicated if the full truth is revealed.
The world will see whether McConnell's Senate honors its constitutional duty or holds a sham trial, denying overwhelming evidence, promoting the destruction of our democracy and confirming to all that Trump is ''above the law."
Ana King
Anacortes
