The Skagit County Planning Commission recently had to make another difficult but necessary decision regarding the censure of a member.
Planning Commissioner Mark Lundsten claims his free speech rights were violated because he was censured by the Planning Commission. Ironically, he now demands his fellow commissioners be deprived of their free speech rights and decisions by attempting to have this censure removed.
Lundsten claims that the P12 (rezone) was rejected because his fellow commissioners were duped in what he felt were false statements from an imaginary misinformation campaign. He documented his displeasure with their decisions in his letter to the Board of Commissioners, special interests and others, all while excluding his fellow commissioners.
In another instance, Lundsten rewrote findings that had been decided at a previous Planning Commission meeting regarding P4 (herons) with his personal opinions. He went directly to the planning department with these changes bypassing the other members. When his changes were not incorporated by the Planning Commission, he again documented his displeasure in a letter to county commissioners, special interests and others while excluding his fellow planning commissioners.
I doubt it was the dissenting opinions he broadcast far and wide that he feels caused his censure; it was likely his behavior and disparagement for all who might disagree with him. It is unfortunate one commissioner would put the other members into such a position.
I applaud the Planning Commission members who had to make this difficult decision and voted to uphold the censure.
Brian Lipscomb
Sedro-Woolley
