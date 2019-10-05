Re: “Ban disposable diapers” (Letters, Sept. 28).
The writer’s letter argued that banning plastic carryout bags is a misguided effort that would cause a transition from plastic to paper bags.
He claimed that since paper bags are “worse for the environment,” such a measure would backfire. He claimed that those of us who advocate for plastic carryout bag bans don’t base our efforts on facts.
Plastic bag restrictive laws are on the books in 127 countries. Seven U.S. states have banned single-use lightweight plastic carryout bags, as have over 400 U.S. cities. Thirty-two jurisdictions in Washington, where 30% of our state’s population resides, have also sacked flimsy T-shirt bags. City councils in Mount Vernon and Anacortes are currently considering bag bans.
There is a plethora of data from various studies demonstrating that plastic bag bans are effective. There are fewer bags found on beach cleanups, fewer bags in storm drains, less bag litter along roads and in parks and fewer bags in landfill waste. The primary goal of the bans is to keep plastic bags out of the environment — and they do exactly that.
A plastic bag ban won’t cause an increase in paper bag consumption. Paper bag consumption will decrease. A small fee, probably 8 cents, will be charged for a paper bag. Folks do not want to pay for a single-use bag. They perceive it as a loss, so they opt out. Shoppers quickly begin to bring reusable bags to market. In Aspen, Colorado, a plastic bag ban and 20-cent fee for paper caused 85% of shoppers not to purchase bags; 40% used no bag at all, and 45% brought reusable bags.
I agree that paper bags have a negative environmental impact. But once folks start using reusable bags, we will use far less than we do now. Bring your own bag.
Robert Thomas
Bow
