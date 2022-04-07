The letter published by the Skagit Valley Herald on March 31, “Anything but lucky with Biden,” and one published earlier this month is the start of another Debate Corner series of political opinions that serve only to divide our community.
I wholeheartedly endorse a local newspaper to inform readers and allow readers to form their own opinions. The Skagit Valley Herald does a decent job of providing readers with both sides of political subjects written by known authors one can research if interested in gaining more understanding of the author.
A debate has rules and guidelines that allow an exchange of ideas with the goal to expand one’s understanding of a subject. Not all letters in the Debate Corner are guided by any debate guidelines.
In years past, the general rule was to not discuss religion or politics with friends. This was a wise guideline because most of us have only limited information about the subjects; not always enough information to provide wise counsel to others.
Everyone has opinions about both these sensitive subjects. But in recent years, allowing anyone and everyone to express their opinion about these subjects has only served to divide us. Please, for the express need of bringing our community together, stop publishing these political opinion letters from the community.
There are so many other news articles worthy of being published.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.